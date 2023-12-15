The injury report for the Houston Rockets (12-9) heading into their game against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) currently has two players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 from FedExForum.

The Rockets beat the Grizzlies 117-104 on Wednesday when they last played. Tari Eason's team-high 25 points led the Rockets to the win. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 44 points for the Grizzlies.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Out Illness 5.4 3.2 1.4

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Desmond Bane: Out (Illness)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

Watch this game on Fubo

