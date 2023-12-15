The Houston Rockets (12-9) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and Space City Home Network. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5 points.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -4.5 211.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

In nine of 21 games this season, Houston and its opponents have scored more than 211.5 points.

The average point total in Houston's outings this year is 215.3, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Rockets are 16-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Houston has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

Houston has been at least a -165 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 211.5 % of Games Over 211.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 9 42.9% 109.8 216.2 105.5 218.2 220.4 Grizzlies 16 69.6% 106.4 216.2 112.7 218.2 221.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

The Rockets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

Houston sports a better record against the spread in home games (11-1-0) than it does on the road (5-4-0).

The 109.8 points per game the Rockets score are only 2.9 fewer points than the Grizzlies give up (112.7).

When Houston scores more than 112.7 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Rockets and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 16-5 3-0 7-14 Grizzlies 9-14 5-5 10-13

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Rockets Grizzlies 109.8 Points Scored (PG) 106.4 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-7 5-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-8 105.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 13-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-1 11-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-3

