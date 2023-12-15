The Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) are welcoming in the Houston Rockets (8-8) for a matchup of Southwest Division foes at FedExForum, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, Space City Home Network

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun puts up 21.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Rockets.

Fred VanVleet is putting up 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. He's draining 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game.

The Rockets are getting 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.

Jabari Smith Jr. is putting up 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 50.3% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while posting 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane posts 23.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 18.6 points, 1.9 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Santi Aldama averages 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made treys per contest.

David Roddy posts 8.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field.

Ziaire Williams averages 8.7 points, 1.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Rockets 105.7 Points Avg. 110.9 111.7 Points Allowed Avg. 107.3 43.0% Field Goal % 47.4% 32.7% Three Point % 35.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.