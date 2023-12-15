The Houston Rockets (12-9) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at FedExForum as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

BSSE and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 112 - Grizzlies 105

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 4.5)

Rockets (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-7.1)

Over (211.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.2

The Rockets have put together a 16-5-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 9-14-0 mark from the Grizzlies.

Houston (3-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (100%) than Memphis (5-5) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (50%).

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the point total 43.5% of the time this season (10 out of 23). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (seven out of 21).

The Rockets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-0) this season while the Grizzlies have a .143 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-12).

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are scoring 109.8 points per game this year (25th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift on defense, allowing just 105.5 points per contest (best).

Houston ranks fifth-best in the NBA by grabbing 45.9 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 15th in the league (43.8 allowed per contest).

The Rockets rank 18th in the NBA with 25.6 dimes per contest.

Houston is committing 12.9 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).

The Rockets are making 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 36.0% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).

