The Houston Rockets (12-9), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at FedExForum, will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and Space City Home Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

BSSE and Space City Home Network Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Rockets have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 109.8 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are allowing 105.5 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The Grizzlies' -144 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 106.4 points per game (30th in NBA) while giving up 112.7 per outing (10th in league).

These teams score 216.2 points per game combined, 4.7 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 218.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Houston has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Memphis has compiled a 9-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Rockets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Alperen Sengun 17.5 -125 20.0 Jalen Green 17.5 -110 18.0 Fred VanVleet 17.5 -111 16.4 Jabari Smith Jr. 12.5 -110 12.9 Dillon Brooks 11.5 -128 13.2

Rockets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +15000 +6600 - Grizzlies +15000 +8000 -

