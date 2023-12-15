High school basketball is happening today in Robertson County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Robertson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Buckholts High School at Calvert High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15

5:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Calvert, TX

Calvert, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkhart High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Franklin, TX

Franklin, TX Conference: 3A - District 20

3A - District 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Centerville High School at Hearne High School