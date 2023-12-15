Should you wager on Joel Hanley to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Ottawa Senators go head to head on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

Hanley is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Hanley has zero points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 78 goals in total (3.2 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:21 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

