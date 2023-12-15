The Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. included, take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Smith had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-104 win versus the Grizzlies.

In this piece we'll examine Smith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 13.6 Rebounds 9.5 8.7 10.8 Assists -- 1.8 2.4 PRA -- 23.4 26.8 PR -- 21.6 24.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Smith has taken 10.1 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 11.7% and 12.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Smith is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Smith's Rockets average 100.4 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 112.7 points per game.

Giving up 45.6 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 25.5 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 29th in the league, giving up 14.5 makes per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 30 20 10 1 3 1 1 11/22/2023 27 18 9 2 3 1 0

