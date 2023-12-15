Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Fort Bend County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Austin High School - Fort Bend at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Dulles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Houston High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clements High School at Bush High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Richmond, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at Seven Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
