Dillon Brooks and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be hitting the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Brooks put up 11 points in a 117-104 win against the Grizzlies.

Let's look at Brooks' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.2 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.5 PRA -- 18.4 17.1 PR -- 16.7 15.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Brooks is responsible for attempting 11.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Brooks' Rockets average 100.4 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.7 points per contest, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have conceded 45.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.5 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 29th in the league, allowing 14.5 makes per contest.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 28 11 2 1 1 0 0 11/22/2023 27 13 5 1 0 0 1

