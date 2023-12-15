In Dawson County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Dawson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sands High School at All Saints Episcopal School - Lubbock

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Lubbock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

