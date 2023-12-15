Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cooke County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Cooke County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Cooke County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vernon High School at Gainesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gainesville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muenster High School at Callisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Callisburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
