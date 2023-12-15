Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Collin County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Worth Christian School at McKinney Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Frisco at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano Senior High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesquite High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prestonwood Christian Academy at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
