Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Briscoe County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Briscoe County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Briscoe County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Silverton High School at Mclean High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mclean, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.