One game on Thursday's college basketball schedule features a WAC team, the matchup between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WAC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Texas A&M-CC Islanders at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!