Thursday's game between the Houston Cougars (7-1) and the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with Houston coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

Their last time out, the Roadrunners won on Sunday 90-66 over UTEP.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UTSA vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, UTSA 65

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners defeated the No. 154-ranked (according to our computer rankings) New Mexico State Aggies, 58-55, on November 10, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Roadrunners are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 154) on November 10

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 188) on November 15

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 210) on December 3

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 231) on November 25

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 254) on November 18

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 33.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 33.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Sidney Love: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 46.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 46.9 FG% Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.1 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.1 FG% Aysia Proctor: 6.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners' +17 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.6 points per game (210th in college basketball) while giving up 62.5 per contest (151st in college basketball).

