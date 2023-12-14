Thursday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (3-5) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-8) at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with SMU securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 14.

The Mustangs dropped their most recent game 78-76 against UAPB on Monday.

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 72, Louisiana Tech 67

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Mustangs beat the UC Riverside Highlanders at home on November 6 by a score of 78-55.

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 181) on November 6

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 248) on November 14

96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 353) on November 11

SMU Leaders

Tiara Young: 20.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

20.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Tamia Jones: 10.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 47.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

10.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 47.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Chantae Embry: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28)

10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (14-for-28) Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.9 FG% Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game, with a +32 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.6 points per game (88th in college basketball) and allow 69.6 per contest (275th in college basketball).

