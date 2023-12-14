Fantasy Football Week 15 FLEX Rankings
We have flex rankings available for you, going into Week 15 of the NFL campaign -- scroll down before locking in your fantasy lineup!
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 15
|Name
|Team
|Position
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR
|322.7
|24.8
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB
|311.4
|24.0
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR
|283.7
|21.8
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|278.9
|21.5
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR
|255.8
|19.7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR
|239.3
|18.4
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB
|237.4
|18.3
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|234.3
|18.0
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|WR
|231.2
|17.8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR
|228.6
|19.1
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB
|226.9
|17.5
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|224.0
|17.2
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|WR
|222.4
|17.1
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|WR
|221.4
|17.0
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|RB
|204.4
|15.7
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB
|201.6
|20.2
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|RB
|199.5
|15.3
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|197.6
|16.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE
|196.9
|15.1
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR
|196.4
|16.4
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR
|195.3
|16.3
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|RB
|194.8
|15.0
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|WR
|194.3
|14.9
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR
|193.7
|14.9
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB
|189.0
|14.5
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|WR
|189.0
|17.2
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|RB
|188.0
|14.5
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR
|187.8
|14.4
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|RB
|187.1
|14.4
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR
|186.7
|14.4
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|RB
|184.0
|20.4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|WR
|183.7
|14.1
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|RB
|181.1
|13.9
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|WR
|179.4
|15.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|RB
|179.0
|16.3
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB
|178.0
|13.7
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR
|176.9
|13.6
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE
|176.6
|13.6
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR
|176.2
|13.6
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|RB
|176.0
|13.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB
|173.8
|14.5
|George Kittle
|49ers
|TE
|170.3
|13.1
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|TE
|170.1
|13.1
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|WR
|169.5
|13.0
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|RB
|167.0
|12.8
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|RB
|165.6
|16.6
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|WR
|165.0
|16.5
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|WR
|164.7
|12.7
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|WR
|164.2
|13.7
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|RB
|163.5
|12.6
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|WR
|162.9
|12.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR
|162.5
|13.5
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|WR
|162.1
|12.5
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|RB
|159.6
|16.0
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|WR
|159.0
|12.2
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|WR
|157.9
|12.1
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|WR
|154.6
|11.9
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|RB
|154.3
|12.9
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|WR
|150.3
|12.5
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|RB
|150.1
|15.0
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ABC/ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.