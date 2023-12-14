Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luka Doncic, Karl-Anthony Towns and others in the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -118)

Doncic has racked up 32 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points fewer than Thursday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.3 less rebounds per game (8.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (9.5).

Doncic has hit 3.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: -108) 8.5 (Over: -106)

Dereck Lively is putting up nine points per game, 0.5 more than Thursday's over/under.

He collects 8.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS 22.5 (Over: -104)

Towns is averaging 21.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.9 less than Thursday's over/under.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS 14.5 (Over: -111)

The 13.3 points Rudy Gobert has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (14.5).

