The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) on December 14, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 43% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.

Dallas has a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

The 120.2 points per game the Mavericks put up are 14.3 more points than the Timberwolves allow (105.9).

When Dallas scores more than 105.9 points, it is 14-6.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Mavericks are posting four more points per game (122.3) than they are away from home (118.3).

At home, Dallas is allowing 1.7 more points per game (117.8) than when playing on the road (116.1).

Looking at three-pointers, the Mavericks have performed better when playing at home this season, draining 16.6 three-pointers per game with a 39.8% three-point percentage, compared to 15.9 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Mavericks Injuries