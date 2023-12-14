The injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) currently has four players. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 from American Airlines Center.

In their last time out, the Mavericks won on Tuesday 127-125 against the Lakers. In the Mavericks' win, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding six rebounds and 17 assists).

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2 Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23 3.9 5.2 Josh Green SG Out Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Derrick Jones Jr. SF Out Quadricep 9.9 3.8 1

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Hip)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

