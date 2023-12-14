Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - December 14
The injury report for the Dallas Mavericks (15-8) ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) currently has four players. The matchup begins at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 from American Airlines Center.
In their last time out, the Mavericks won on Tuesday 127-125 against the Lakers. In the Mavericks' win, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding six rebounds and 17 assists).
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Maxi Kleber
|PF
|Out
|Toe
|3.4
|4.2
|2
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Out
|Heel
|23
|3.9
|5.2
|Josh Green
|SG
|Out
|Elbow
|6.9
|2.9
|2.4
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|SF
|Out
|Quadricep
|9.9
|3.8
|1
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Anthony Edwards: Questionable (Hip)
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSN
