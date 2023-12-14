Mavericks vs. Timberwolves December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games
- December 6 at home vs the Jazz
- December 12 at home vs the Lakers
- December 11 at the Grizzlies
- December 1 at home vs the Grizzlies
- December 2 at home vs the Thunder
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic puts up 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kyrie Irving averages 24.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).
- Dereck Lively averages 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 7.5 boards.
- Grant Williams averages 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns generates 21.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Timberwolves.
- Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He's sinking 58.3% of his shots from the field.
- The Timberwolves are getting 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game from Mike Conley this season.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.
- Kyle Anderson is putting up 7.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is sinking 51.0% of his shots from the floor.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Timberwolves
|119.5
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.3
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.