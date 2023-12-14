The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 115 - Timberwolves 114

Mavericks vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2.5)

Timberwolves (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-0.0)

Mavericks (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.9

The Mavericks (13-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 56.5% of the time, two% more often than the Timberwolves (12-10-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Dallas (7-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.3%) than Minnesota (2-2) does as the underdog (50%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Minnesota and its opponents don't do it as often (54.5% of the time) as Dallas and its opponents (73.9%).

The Mavericks have a .765 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-4) this season while the Timberwolves have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-3).

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are posting 120.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 116.9 points per contest (21st-ranked).

Dallas ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 46.0 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is pulling down 42.3 rebounds per game (23rd-ranked in league).

The Mavericks rank 16th in the NBA with 25.9 assists per contest.

Dallas is forcing 13.7 turnovers per game this season (12th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged only 11.5 turnovers per game (best).

The Mavericks sport a 37.9% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 16.3 threes per contest (best).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.