The UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Montagne Center. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Lamar Players to Watch

Terry Anderson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Hamilton: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Chris Pryor: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Cody Pennebaker: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 42nd 83.6 Points Scored 67 314th 305th 77.3 Points Allowed 72.5 210th 41st 37.8 Rebounds 37.8 41st 35th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 14.8 3rd 34th 9.6 3pt Made 5.8 302nd 25th 17.6 Assists 14.7 103rd 294th 13.6 Turnovers 12.8 239th

