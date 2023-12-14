The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will welcome in the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UL Monroe vs. Lamar matchup.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UL Monroe Moneyline Lamar Moneyline BetMGM UL Monroe (-1.5) 144.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UL Monroe (-3.5) 143.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Lamar has covered five times in seven games with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 4-2.

UL Monroe is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, two of the Warhawks games have gone over the point total.

