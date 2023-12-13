How to Watch UTSA vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 5.5% lower than the 46.9% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners rank 40th.
- The Roadrunners' 79.8 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 80.3 the Trojans give up.
- UTSA is 4-1 when it scores more than 80.3 points.
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UTSA scores 81.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 77.3.
- The Roadrunners allow 73.6 points per game at home, and 87.8 on the road.
- UTSA makes more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (31.3%).
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 90-80
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Lamar
|W 86-83
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|W 93-60
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Army
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
