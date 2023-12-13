The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 5.5% lower than the 46.9% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners rank 40th.

The Roadrunners' 79.8 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 80.3 the Trojans give up.

UTSA is 4-1 when it scores more than 80.3 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

At home, UTSA scores 81.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 77.3.

The Roadrunners allow 73.6 points per game at home, and 87.8 on the road.

UTSA makes more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than on the road (7.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (31.3%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule