Texas vs. Arizona December 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Wildcats (6-1) will play the Texas Longhorns (8-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas vs. Arizona Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Players to Watch
- Esmery Martinez: 12.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Helena Pueyo: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Breya Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Kailyn Gilbert: 12.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Maya Nnaji: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Players to Watch
- Martinez: 12.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pueyo: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cunningham: 8.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Gilbert: 12.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nnaji: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.