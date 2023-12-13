Two hot squads hit the court when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET. The Red Raiders are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Cardinals, winners of four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 65.6 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 53.9 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 53.9 points, Incarnate Word is 5-1.

Texas Tech's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 65.6 points.

The Red Raiders score 75.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 50.7 the Cardinals allow.

Texas Tech has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 50.7 points.

When Incarnate Word allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 5-2.

This season the Red Raiders are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals' 40 shooting percentage from the field is 2.7 higher than the Red Raiders have given up.

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Jasmine Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Kilah Freelon: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 56.5 FG%

10 PTS, 7 REB, 56.5 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Texas Tech Schedule