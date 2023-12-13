Wednesday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) and Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 66-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas Tech, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 12:30 PM ET on December 13.

The Red Raiders head into this matchup following a 93-60 win against Sam Houston on Tuesday.

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 66, Incarnate Word 54

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 25, the Red Raiders beat the Santa Clara Broncos (No. 64 in our computer rankings) by a score of 61-56.

Texas Tech has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Red Raiders are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Texas Tech has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 64) on November 25

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 121) on November 13

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 123) on November 29

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 125) on November 20

79-72 over Rutgers (No. 140) on November 24

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Jasmine Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

15.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Kilah Freelon: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 56.5 FG%

10 PTS, 7 REB, 56.5 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 37.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders' +213 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.2 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 53.9 per contest (28th in college basketball).

