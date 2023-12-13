You can see player prop bet odds for Alperen Sengun, Desmond Bane and others on the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -139)

Sengun has recorded 20.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 9.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (10.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 1.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +108)

Fred VanVleet's 16.7-point scoring average is 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

VanVleet's assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is the same as Wednesday's prop bet.

He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Jalen Green's 18.5 points per game are 1.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Green, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 25.5-point over/under for Bane on Wednesday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average.

He has pulled down 4.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Bane's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under (5.5).

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 20.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Jackson's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

