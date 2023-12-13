The Houston Rockets (11-9) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on December 13, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.

Houston is 5-5 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Rockets are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 25th.

The Rockets record only 3.1 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Grizzlies allow (112.5).

When Houston puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 4-4.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets are scoring 110 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 108.7 points per contest.

Defensively Houston has been better at home this season, surrendering 97.3 points per game, compared to 115.8 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, the Rockets have played better at home this season, sinking 13.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rockets Injuries