How to Watch the Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (11-9) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on December 13, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rockets Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
- Houston is 5-5 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Rockets are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 25th.
- The Rockets record only 3.1 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Grizzlies allow (112.5).
- When Houston puts up more than 112.5 points, it is 4-4.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets are scoring 110 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 108.7 points per contest.
- Defensively Houston has been better at home this season, surrendering 97.3 points per game, compared to 115.8 away from home.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Rockets have played better at home this season, sinking 13.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Leg
|Amen Thompson
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.