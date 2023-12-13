The Houston Rockets (8-8) are home in Southwest Division play versus the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Rockets Games

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 21.0 points, 5.6 assists and 8.9 rebounds per contest.

Fred VanVleet puts up 16.1 points, 4.1 boards and 9.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Green averages 19.6 points, 3.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.5 points, 1.4 assists and 7.8 boards.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is putting up 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 44.0% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (eighth in NBA).

The Grizzlies are receiving 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this year.

Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ziaire Williams is putting up 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

David Roddy gives the Grizzlies 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Rockets Grizzlies 110.9 Points Avg. 105.6 107.3 Points Allowed Avg. 112.7 47.4% Field Goal % 42.6% 35.9% Three Point % 32.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.