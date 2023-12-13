The Houston Rockets (11-9) host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) after winning 10 home games in a row. The Rockets are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 115 - Grizzlies 102

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 7.5)

Rockets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-13.2)

Rockets (-13.2) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



Over (212.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.0

The Rockets' .750 ATS win percentage (15-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .409 mark (9-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (75%).

Houston and its opponents have gone over the total 30% of the time this season (six out of 20). That's less often than Memphis and its opponents have (nine out of 22).

The Rockets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-0) this season, higher than the .154 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (2-11).

Rockets Performance Insights

The Rockets are scoring 109.4 points per game this season (25th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well defensively, ceding just 105.6 points per game (best).

With 45.3 rebounds per game, Houston ranks eighth in the NBA. It gives up 44.1 rebounds per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Rockets are putting up 25.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Houston ranks 11th in the NBA with 12.6 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

The Rockets are 14th in the NBA with 12.5 treys per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

