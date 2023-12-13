The Houston Rockets (11-9), on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to continue a 10-game home winning stretch when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16).

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Rockets are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.4 points per game (25th in the NBA) and allow 105.6 per outing (first in the league).

The Grizzlies' -131 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 106.5 points per game (29th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (11th in league).

The teams combine to score 215.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender 218.1 points per game combined, 4.6 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Houston has compiled a 15-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has covered nine times in 22 games with a spread this year.

Rockets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +15000 +6600 - Grizzlies +15000 +8000 -

