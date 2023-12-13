How to Watch the Lamar vs. Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lamar vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score an average of 66.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 55.4 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.4 points, Lamar is 4-1.
- Louisiana's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.6 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up 61.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 57.4 the Cardinals allow.
- When Louisiana totals more than 57.4 points, it is 4-0.
- Lamar is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.
- This year the Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have conceded.
Lamar Leaders
- Sabria Dean: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
- Akasha Davis: 12.7 PTS, 63.6 FG%
- Jacei Denley: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.9 PTS, 64.3 FG%
- R'Mani Taylor: 4.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 24.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|UTEP
|W 56-44
|McArthur Center
|11/23/2023
|Nebraska
|L 75-61
|McArthur Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 83-51
|Reed Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/30/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|Montagne Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.