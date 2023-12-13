The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score an average of 66.6 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 55.4 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 55.4 points, Lamar is 4-1.
  • Louisiana's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.6 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns put up 61.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 57.4 the Cardinals allow.
  • When Louisiana totals more than 57.4 points, it is 4-0.
  • Lamar is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.
  • This year the Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 37.6% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 9.6 higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have conceded.

Lamar Leaders

  • Sabria Dean: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
  • Akasha Davis: 12.7 PTS, 63.6 FG%
  • Jacei Denley: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.9 PTS, 64.3 FG%
  • R'Mani Taylor: 4.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 24.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Lamar Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 UTEP W 56-44 McArthur Center
11/23/2023 Nebraska L 75-61 McArthur Center
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 83-51 Reed Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
12/30/2023 Loyola Marymount - Montagne Center

