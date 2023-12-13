Two streaking squads square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET. The Red Raiders are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Cardinals, who have won four in a row.

Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 65.6 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 53.9 the Red Raiders give up.

When it scores more than 53.9 points, Incarnate Word is 5-1.

Texas Tech is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.6 points.

The Red Raiders record 24.5 more points per game (75.2) than the Cardinals give up (50.7).

Texas Tech has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 50.7 points.

Incarnate Word is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

This season the Red Raiders are shooting 44.5% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals make 40.0% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Red Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26) Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Destiny Terrell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG% Jorja Elliott: 9.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

9.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Myra Bell: 5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

Incarnate Word Schedule