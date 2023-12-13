The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-0) play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Jasmine Shavers: 16.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Bailey Maupin: 16.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Merritt: 8.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Kilah Freelon: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashley Chevalier: 3.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Texas Tech Players to Watch

