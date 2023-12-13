Alperen Sengun and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be matching up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 11, Sengun produced 15 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 93-82 win versus the Spurs.

With prop bets available for Sengun, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.5 21.2 Rebounds 10.5 9.1 9.9 Assists 4.5 5.6 5.4 PRA -- 35.2 36.5 PR -- 29.6 31.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Sengun has taken 15.6 shots per game this season and made 8.4 per game, which account for 17.9% and 20.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sengun's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

Allowing 112.5 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 45 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alperen Sengun vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 32 11 7 3 1 3 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.