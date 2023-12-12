Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Zapata County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Zapata County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Zapata County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zapata High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
