Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Williamson County, Texas today? We have what you need here.
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dime Box High School at Bartlett High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bartlett, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burnet High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Liberty Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy High School at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
