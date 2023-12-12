The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4) will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Darrion Williams: 10.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Joe Toussaint: 14.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Warren Washington: 8.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Pop Isaacs: 13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 282nd 69.3 Points Scored 70.5 266th 18th 60.7 Points Allowed 75.5 273rd 119th 35.0 Rebounds 30.5 292nd 143rd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 6.5 327th 238th 6.7 3pt Made 9.0 60th 261st 11.8 Assists 11.0 301st 188th 12.0 Turnovers 8.0 4th

