Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Tarrant County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Life High School Waxahachie at Everman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Everman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LD Bell High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School - Burleson at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Arlington, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burleson High School at Seguin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midlothian Heritage High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest High School - Fort Worth at Colleyville Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Colleyville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Hills High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Paschal High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R L Turner High School at Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School - Southlake at Bowie High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Azle High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Horn High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Hills High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
