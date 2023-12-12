The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are shooting 39.2% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 44.1% the Northern Iowa Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Prairie View A&M has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.1% from the field.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are the 197th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Northern Iowa Panthers sit at 315th.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers' 72.5 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 75.9 the Northern Iowa Panthers allow to opponents.

Prairie View A&M is 4-1 when it scores more than 75.9 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Prairie View A&M scored more points at home (72.4 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.

At home, Prairie View A&M knocked down 5.7 triples per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%) too.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule