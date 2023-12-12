Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in McLennan County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waco High School at Temple High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaVega High School - Waco at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.