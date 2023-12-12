Mavericks vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) visit the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Mavericks, winners of three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score above 235.5 points.
- Dallas' average game total this season has been 236.5, 1.0 more point than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas' ATS record is 12-10-0 this year.
- The Mavericks have been victorious in one of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Dallas has not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dallas has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|7
|30.4%
|113.1
|233
|112.0
|228.5
|228.5
|Mavericks
|15
|68.2%
|119.9
|233
|116.5
|228.5
|233.1
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Six of the Mavericks' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (4-6-0). Away, it is .667 (8-4-0).
- The Mavericks average 7.9 more points per game (119.9) than the Lakers allow (112.0).
- Dallas is 11-7 against the spread and 13-5 overall when it scores more than 112.0 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|12-10
|1-4
|16-6
|Lakers
|11-12
|8-7
|9-14
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Lakers
|119.9
|113.1
|6
|18
|11-7
|7-1
|13-5
|7-1
|116.5
|112.0
|21
|10
|7-2
|10-6
|7-2
|13-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.