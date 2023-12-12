Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Martin County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Martin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sterling City High School at Grady High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lenorah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.