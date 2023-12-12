Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers will clash when the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) square off against the Lakers (14-9) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, December 12, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Luka Doncic vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Anthony Davis Total Fantasy Pts 1149.5 1015.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 54.7 48.4 Fantasy Rank 7 3

Luka Doncic vs. Anthony Davis Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic averages 32.0 points, 8.3 boards and 8.5 assists, making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per contest (second in league).

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 119.9 points per game, sixth in league, and conceding 116.5 per contest, 21st in NBA) and have a +74 scoring differential.

Dallas comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It grabs 42.6 rebounds per game (24th in league) compared to its opponents' 46.3.

The Mavericks make 16 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.9 more than their opponents.

Dallas has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (first in NBA), 2.2 fewer than the 13.7 it forces (13th in league).

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Anthony Davis averages 23.0 points, 12.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game, making 53.4% of shots from the floor.

The Lakers have a +27 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 113.1 points per game to rank 18th in the league and are giving up 112 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA.

The 44.8 rebounds per game Los Angeles averages rank 10th in the league. Its opponents pull down 44.9 per outing.

The Lakers knock down 10.2 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 3.3 fewer than their opponents (13.5). They are shooting 34.3% from deep (24th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36%.

Los Angeles has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA play) while forcing 13.1 (20th in the league).

Luka Doncic vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Anthony Davis Plus/Minus Per Game 2.9 1.0 Usage Percentage 34.8% 26.1% True Shooting Pct 61.6% 60.2% Total Rebound Pct 12.4% 19.4% Assist Pct 38.7% 14.6%

