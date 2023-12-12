The Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) will play the Houston Cougars (4-0) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM ET.

Houston vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Bria Patterson: 14 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

14 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Laila Blair: 20.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK N'Yah Boyd: 11.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Kierra Merchant: 11 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK

11 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK Kamryn Jones: 5.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

