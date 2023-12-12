Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Franklin County, Texas today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pewitt High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mount Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.