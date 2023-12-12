Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Fannin County, Texas today, we've got the information here.
Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trenton High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sulphur Bluff High School at Savoy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Savoy, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leonard High School at Tioga High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tioga, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wolfe City at Dodd City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dodd City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
